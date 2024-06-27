Converge, partners win TM Forum's Best Moonshot Catalyst AI Challenge award

Converge ICT Solutions Inc. recently triumphed in a global challenge aimed at groundbreaking technology solutions. Their project, leveraging artificial intelligence to boost profitability by up to 30% and enhance customer satisfaction, secured this victory.

“With this, Converge proves its mettle as a technology company — this Catalyst program of TM Forum perfectly showcases the innovative approach of the company (together with its partners) in resolving issues rooted in its customer journey, ultimately improving the crucial customer-facing processes. This is not just a tabletop exercise for us — this is a framework we want to implement to enhance customer experience using AI,” said Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

Collaborating with Telecom Argentina, Vodafone GmbH, and the Vodafone Group, Converge won TM Forum’s Moonshot Catalyst Award for its AI Challenge with the project “AI-driven EBITDA Mastery: Revolutionizing Customer Journeys.” The AI-based architecture solution was developed using technology from Aria, AWS, Calvi, Nespon Solutions, and Salesforce.

The project involved an AI architecture designed to make the customer service journey faster and more data-driven. It was applied to two use cases: a customer's billing inquiry and a technician encountering an issue during line installation.

The AI solution created highly personalized interactions with customers, analyzing billing and account data to enable upselling. It also provided field technicians with recommendations based on previous diagnoses, speeding up issue resolution. Additionally, automated troubleshooting was a key component.

Benefits of the solution include faster resolution times for customer issues and inquiries, improved productivity, and increased revenue. Business case analysis showed that the solution could boost EBITDA by 31-57% by reducing operational expenses in customer services.

Utilizing TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture, the AI models seamlessly processed dynamic data. The win was announced at ‘DTW’24 — Ignite & Innovate Asia 2024’ in Copenhagen.

TM Forum is a global alliance of telco and tech companies. The Catalyst program brings together leading industry players to co-create solutions driving industry change through Open APIs, ODA, AI, and automation.