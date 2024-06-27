Climate lawsuits against companies on the rise

PARIS, France (AFP) — Companies worldwide have faced mounting legal pressure to reduce their impact on global warming as activists use litigation to fight climate change, according to a new report Thursday.

Since the 2015 Paris Agreement, 230 “climate-aligned” lawsuits have been launched against corporations and trade associations — more than two thirds of which were filed since 2020, said the report by the Grantham Research Institute at the London School of Economics.

“Cases against companies have traditionally been focused on the fossil fuel sector but they are now being launched across other sectors, including airlines, the food and beverage industry, e-commerce and financial services,” the report said.

The 2021 ruling in the Netherlands against multinational oil giant Shell, which was ordered to reduce its CO2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030, has become a milestone in climate litigation.

Accusations of “climate-washing” or misleading marketing have been the among the drivers for more recent cases against corporations.

Last year, British courts banned adverts by Air France, Lufthansa and Etihad over concerns they misled customers, which came months after a similar decision in Vienna against Austrian Airlines.

Other cases are based on the principle that the “polluter pays” or seek “turning off the taps” to new fossil fuel projects by targeting the flow of financing to extractive industries.

Less than a tenth of the total 2,666 lawsuits filed to date worldwide were against corporations, said the report using a data from the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia Law School.