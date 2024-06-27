CAVITEX toll fee collection suspended in July

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday that the toll collection on all sections of the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway Project (CAVITEX) expressway is suspended for the entire month of July.
In a social media post, Marcos said the suspension of toll collection fees — which applies to both RFID and cash transactions — came following the approval by the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB).
TRB comprises representatives from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Finance (DOF), National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), and private sector stakeholders.
"The Toll Regulatory Board, in coordination with the DOTr, DPWH, DOF, NEDA, and the private sector, has approved the recommendation to suspend toll collection — both RFID and cash — on all sections of CAVITEX from July 1 to July 30 this year," Marcos said.
"We thank the TRB for their prompt action on the PRA's recommendation. We also express our gratitude to the MVP Group for supporting this proposal," Marcos added.
Marcos previously directed the TRB to swiftly execute the Philippine Reclamation Authority's proposal "to benefit commuters and the public transportation sector."