Bong Go provides support to Nueva Vizcaya's frontliners amid NPA encounters

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team delivered assistance to the police and army personnel who had recently encountered members of the New People's Army (NPA) in Alfonso, Nueva Vizcaya, in a coordinated effort with Vice Governor Eufemia Dacayo.

In a message, Go reiterated his steadfast commitment to advancing peace and justice in the country, especially in conflict areas. He expressed the nation's deep gratitude and respect for those who courageously stand on the front lines to safeguard the safety and security of the Filipino people. "Our commitment to our protectors and their families is unwavering. We owe them our peace and security," expressed Senator Go.

"Ako naman ayoko po yung Pilipino nagpapatayan sa kapwa Pilipino. Kapag may sundalong namamatay, nauulila po ang mga anak. Sobrang sakit po ng aking dibdib. Kapag sa rebelde naman ang namatayan, ang pamilya rin ang nauulila," he added.

On Monday, 24 June, 50 beneficiaries, which includes the families of the police and army personnel, received grocery packs from the senator. "Our police officers and military personnel are usually unsung heroes who brave the frontlines to keep us safe. We must support them and their families,” said Go.

"This assistance is a token of my deep appreciation and a personal pledge of continued support to our uniformed personnel," he added.

The senator also highlighted ongoing efforts to fortify programs aimed at addressing local insurgencies, particularly the Balik-Loob Program managed by the Task Force Balik-Loob (TFBL) under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

This initiative is crucial for reintegrating former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) and their families back into civilian life.

A key feature of the Balik-Loob Program is the Balik-Loob Lending Program, facilitated by the LandBank of the Philippines. This program provides a significant financial boost, helping former rebels to start or expand their businesses, fostering their successful reintegration, and contributing to the peace-building process in the community.

“Ako ay nasasaktan tuwing may mga rebeldeng namamatay at lalo na po kapag sundalo ang namamatay. Dahil para sa akin, Pilipino rin po ang mga ‘yan at may mga pamilya pong naiiwan ‘yan. Importante ang kapayapan. Wala na po dapat na patayan, sino ba namang gustong magpatayan. Masakit makitang kapwa Pilipino laban sa kapwa Pilipino,” he stressed.

“Ako naman po bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit ay patuloy na susuporta sa ating uniformed personnel at tutulong sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go ended.