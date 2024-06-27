BI lauds LEDAC over immigration law passage

Bureau of Immigration (BI) commissioner Norman Tansingco expressed gratitude to the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) for including the new immigration legislation among the priority bills for the 19th Congress.

This comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and LEDAC members approved the inclusion of 28 priority bills in the Common Legislative Agenda (CLA) in a bid to enact them by June 2025

The list includes the much-needed revision of the Philippine Immigration Act, unchanged since its implementation in 1940.

“We deeply appreciate LEDAC recognizing the urgency of updating our immigration laws,” Tansingco said in a statement. “The current law, in place for 84 years, necessitates modernization to address evolving challenges in immigration and border security.”

The proposed legislation aims to establish a more responsive framework for immigration management. This will enhance the BI’s capacity to secure national borders and safeguard migrant rights.

“Updating the law is crucial to effectively combat human trafficking, illegal recruitment, and other transnational crimes,” Tansingco said. “It will also improve services for foreign visitors and Filipinos alike.”

He added that the new law would equip the BI with tools and resources to address contemporary issues and ensure national security.