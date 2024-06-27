Basilan undergoes normalization process

ISABELA CITY, Basilan Province — The Local Normalization Implementation (LNI) committee conducted a meeting focusing on the advancement of the normalization process in Basilan province which could help reinforce peace, security, and foster development in the island province.

The event was participated in by the police, military, and local stakeholders involved in promoting peace and security in the province and was held at the Kasinnahan Hotel and Resort in this city on Tuesday.

The LNI committee meeting was s led by Basilan Gov. Jim Hataman-Salliman and Ariel Hernandez, Co-Chair of the Joint Normalization Committee.

The discussion was centered on the strategic implementations, progress assessments, and coordination with various stakeholders involved in the peace process.

The committee also singled out the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) of former combatants, developing conflict-affected areas, and delivering basic services to communities.

Deputy Commander of the 101st Infantry (Three Red Arrows) Brigade Col. Frederick M. Sales highlighted the importance of a holistic approach to normalization, emphasizing that security efforts must go hand in hand with socio-economic development initiatives.

Col. Sales also reiterated the military’s commitment to supporting the local government and other stakeholders in ensuring a sustainable and inclusive peace process.

Gov. Salliman and Hernandez jointly underscored the critical role of local leadership and community involvement in the normalization efforts and the need for continuous dialogue and cooperation among all parties to address challenges and achieve long-term stability.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all parties to continue collaborating towards the shared goal of peace and development of Basilan province.