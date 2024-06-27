BARBIE FORTEZA, DAVID LICAUCO in ‘THAT KIND OF LOVE’

Barbie Forteza and David Licauco are set for the showing of their first starring movie together as a love team, That Kind of Love.

Barbie plays Milagros Maharlika, renowned dating coach and certified psychologist. She has embarked on an extraordinary journey of transformation with Adam de Dios, played by David Licauco. He is the chief executive officer of a prestigious shipping company.

Their story, unfolding amid the hustle of corporate life and the intricacies of the heart, captures the essence of finding love in unexpected places.

Mila, known for her expert profiling skills and unwavering belief in the power of love, meets Adam by chance at her favorite restaurant. Their initial encounter sparks a series of events that challenges Adam’s belief in his own perfection and leads Mila to confront her own doubts about love’s complexities.

Forteza and Licauco admit that there is truly much pressure for the tandem to make it good in the box-office considering only a handful of local movies make a profit in cinemas since the pandemic.

“Yes, there is pressure and we have to admit unti-unti pa lang naman bumabalik ang mga tao sa sinehan pero I am quite confident with our project and our film kasi sino ba ang hindi gusto ma in love? Sino ba ang gusto na hindi kiligin? This is what we are offering a feel good romantic film na lahat tayo pagkatapos manood ng film na ito ay mai-in love kay David Licauco (The audiences for local movies are slowly returning to movie houses and we hope that with this romantic comedy movie attendance in cinemas will greatly improve),” Forteza said.

For Licauco, staying positive and promoting the film helps with the box-office goal.

“There is pressure pero maganda ang produkto namin ni direk Cathy. We will do our best promoting the movie para sigurado na papatok sa takilya, yes there is pressure pero let’s control the things that we can control, which is promoting the movie (We believe that we have a good movie and we can make it a success at the box-office by promoting it),” he said.

Licauco also adds that he is already comfortable working with Forteza.

“Napakagaling ni Barbie na aktres halimbawa magka eksena kami at in love siya sa akin napaka galing nga nya marami ako natututunan sa kanya (Barbie is a good actress and I learn a lot from her),” Licauco added.

BarDa’s journey in the film as boss and secretary begins with skepticism and clashed ideologies. Mila’s optimistic view collides with Adam’s pragmatic approach to life and love. Yet, through working closely together, Adam begins to appreciate Mila’s perspective, gradually understanding that his pursuit of perfection might be blinding him to the beauty of falling in love.

Under the helm of director Cathy Camarillo, the positive feedback on social media is already plus points that makes the movie trailer reaches more audiences.

“Positive feedback, yes andami namin nabasa sa social media pages na appreciate nila and yun naman ang vision namin eh maghandog sa inyo ng maganda and I also want to thank the production team alam naman natin na filmmaking is always collaborative at lahat po ito ay hard work ng lahat hindi lang sa kagaya ko to everyone must be complemented on this project (This is a collaborative work, it’s not just me as the director — but everybody),” direk Cathy said.

That Kind of Love is a Spotlight Entry and Awardee at the Jinseo Arigato International Film Festival in Japan. It is also the sophomore outing of Pocket Media Productions, Inc., following the success of its first offering, Chances Are, You and I, starring Kelvin Miranda and Kira Balinger.

The film also includes Al Tantay, Arlene Muhlach, Jef Gaitan, Divine Aucina, Ivan Carapiet and Kaila Estrada.

That Kind of Love is from the creative process of screenplay writer Ellis Catrina and produced by Pocket Media Productions, Incorporation and Pocket Media Films, in cooperation with Happy Infinite Productions Inc. Released and distributed by Regal Entertainment.

That Kind of Love opens in cinemas on 10 July.