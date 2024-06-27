Bago City, where hunger does not reign

The city government of Bago has emerged as one of the top 10 local government units (LGUs) in the country in this year’s Walang Gutom (No Hunger) awards of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) which is in partnership with the Galing Pook Foundation.

Mayor Nicholas Yulo, who received the award from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in rites held at Malacañang Palace Wednesday, 26 June, said the award given by the national government is a validation of the sustained efforts of the city government in implementing programs and projects bannering the welfare and well-being of every Bagonhon.

“We thank the people behind the awards for considering the programs of our city worthy of emulation,” he said.

Mayor Yulo also thanked City Agriculturist-Designate Marvin John Blance and City Social Welfare and Development Officer, Leah Pilipina Canayon, for dedication in their work.

The Walang Gutom Awards recognizes the most innovative and effective programs of LGUs in addressing food security concerns, nutrition challenges and hunger across the country.

President’s legacy

Yulo recalled that the President, when asked at his inaugural as Chief of State two years ago what he thought would be among the best legacies of his presidency, had said, “ending hunger in the country.”

In doing their part to realize that aspiration of the President’s, Yulo said the award further motivates the city government to continue pushing food sufficiency initiatives “as we aim to alleviate the lives of our people and as we strive to achieving a food-secure and hunger-free Bago City.”

He stressed, “While we took up the cudgels for the President’s call to end hunger, it’s a challenge for us to sustain and improve further on our programs.”

The President, along with Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian, awarded the city with a P2-million funding allocation from the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).