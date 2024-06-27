Ayala, Razon team up for waste mgm’t

Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) and its real estate investment trust arm, AREIT Inc., tapped the advanced resource recovery facility in Cebu City owned by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS), a unit of the Razon Group’s Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc., to sustainably process their wastes.

ALI head of leasing and hospitality Mariana Zobel de Ayala said on Thursday that gaining access to PWS’ waste facilities will allow the property firm to secure its position as “the largest office portfolio to commit to a circular economy approach.”

“We’re very grateful for the help of Prime Integrated Waste Solutions’ state-of-the-art facility in Cebu. We (continue) to set new standards for responsible and sustainable development aspirations for our country,” Zobel de Ayala said.

Last month, waste generated by eight office buildings owned by AREIT was brought to PWS Cebu’s facility in Binaliw, Cebu City for processing.

Bigger projects await

According to ALI, the partnership with PWS is anticipated to expand in the coming months to include more of its commercial properties.

For his part, Prime Infra President and CEO Guillaume Lucci said: “The municipal solid waste and industrial waste is a crisis in the country. Thus, Prime Waste Solutions and Prime Infra are making efforts to industrialize waste management at the national level.”

PWS uses state-of-the-art equipment in its Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs) to maximize resource recovery thus minimizing landfill use.

About 80 to 90 percent of every ton of waste received at the facility will be reused for waste value creation activities, including the production of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) and resale.

Other than Cebu, PWS operates another MRF in Porac, Pampanga, with a capacity to handle up to 5,000 tons of waste per day.