Anti-Duterte lynch mob seen at House drug probe

As the House of Representatives prepares to investigate the previous administration’s controversial anti-drug campaign, Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, a former police chief who spearheaded the initiative, expressed confidence despite anticipating criticism from various groups.

“It is possible that other interest groups would gang up on us, not just those leftists. All the groups that hate the Dutertes will surely capitalize on that hearing,” Dela Rosa said in Filipino, adding: “No, I am not bothered.”

Dela Rosa, who has announced his intention to seek reelection in the 2025 midterm polls, indicated he would not attend the House inquiry into the drug war after being told by Senate President Francis Escudero he may choose to skip the hearing.

He dismissed concerns the probe might affect his political future. “No,” he said, maintaining his stance.

“That issue has been settled. During the last elections, they did that anyway — investigating here and there. They never get tired, bringing up those issues again and again, even cases that were dismissed by the courts are brought up again,” the senator said.

Dela Rosa acknowledged that human rights violations occurred during the implementation of the drug war but emphasized that the incidents should be investigated individually.

“I did not say there were no human rights violations during the war on drugs. I admit that there were cases where people’s rights were violated,” he said.

Foolish order

“If there were none, then the policemen who committed wrongdoings shouldn’t have been charged, convicted, or jailed. So there were rights violations; that’s why we need to investigate each case individually.”

Dela Rosa, however, defended then President Rodrigo Duterte under whose leadership the campaign was executed.

“No leader would be foolish to order his people to violate the law. No leader would be foolish to order something like that. There’s also no foolish policeman, unless of course he has his own motive in his mind — that’s his personal action,” the senator averred.

Over at the House of Representatives, Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. assured that former President Duterte would be treated with due respect should he attend the hearing.

“The invitation to former President Rodrigo Duterte is an opportunity for him to personally address issues that have been brought to light during our ongoing inquiry regarding the war on drugs that was undertaken during his administration,” Abante said in a text message to DAILY TRIBUNE.

Abante stressed that the inquiry aims to gather comprehensive information regarding the extrajudicial killings allegedly connected to the campaign.

“We welcome all input, especially from the officials and personalities who were involved in the previous administration’s campaign against illegal drugs, as we believe this will help the committee when it prepares its report and recommendations,” he said.

Duterte said, however, he would not attend the hearing, maintaining that the issues regarding the alleged extrajudicial killings should be addressed in court rather than in a congressional setting.

From 2016 to 2022, approximately 7,000 people were killed in anti-narcotics operations, according to government data. However, human rights groups estimate the actual death toll at over 30,000, predominantly in low-income communities.