SOCIAL SET

All Hail, Our Society Queen

Agile Zamora

One of my favorite people, the one and only “Society Queen” — my idol, mentor and second mom — Tita Helen Ong, celebrated another year around the sun! In my eyes, she’s as queenly as they come. Not only is she the total package in style and personality (always in the best dressed lists!), but also in her impact, philanthropy and service to others. I can go on, but suffice it to say, there is no wonder that she’s the person I admire most. I always try to emulate her, and one of the greatest things I got from her is my unwavering support to the Philippine Cancer Society. And of course, I’m not the only life she’s changed for the better.

(FROM left) Jay and Czarina Camus, birthday celebrator Consul Helen Ong, Consul Marian Ong Nuguid, Angeli and By Ong.
Ambassador of Malaysia Abdul Castelino and Ambassador of Thailand Tull Traisorat.
Carol Mercado and AJ Olpindo.
Alice Samson and Ces Rodriguez.
Caloy and Irene Montemayor.
Bobby Alvarez, Victor and Connie Garcia.
THE columnist, Consul Helen Ong and Ruby Chua.
Ann and Rene Puno.
Carolyn Tan and Ching Cruz.
Glecy Mojares and Yoli Ayson.
Joanne Rae Ramirez and Marivic Vasquez.
Audrey Tan, Irene Ang and designer Michael Rosero.
Three of us, in fact — Ruby, Marian, and myself — planned her birthday party fit for royalty. You could say we were Tita Helen’s Angels! We held it at the Mt. Fuji Polo Club, featuring a delicious set menu paired with the finest wine selection! Live singers, both pros and guests-who-sounded like pros, entertained us ’til nearly midnight.

Another memorable night with Tita Helen. But I hope we did her day justice and that she feels the same! Nothing but the best for a very special celebrant. We all appreciate you, so. Cheers to my ultimate idol, the incomparable Helen Ong! Love yah!

Juan Miguel Lim, Michelle Lim, Maru and Howie Go.
Joy Rustia and Arvi Eni Goal.
Dr. George Sarikinis and Becky Garcia.
Marissa Fenton and Mayenne Carmona.
Sheree Chua and Bo Muralla.
Chris Badiola, Dana Silverio and Georgette Wilson.
Noel Oñate
David Lim
Hera Geriene and Michelle Arce.
Nikki Tang and Tiffany Cuña.
Susan Joven and Mia Borromeo.
Lilibeth Campos and Tita Nene.
