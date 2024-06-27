All Hail, Our Society Queen

One of my favorite people, the one and only “Society Queen” — my idol, mentor and second mom — Tita Helen Ong, celebrated another year around the sun! In my eyes, she’s as queenly as they come. Not only is she the total package in style and personality (always in the best dressed lists!), but also in her impact, philanthropy and service to others. I can go on, but suffice it to say, there is no wonder that she’s the person I admire most. I always try to emulate her, and one of the greatest things I got from her is my unwavering support to the Philippine Cancer Society. And of course, I’m not the only life she’s changed for the better.
Three of us, in fact — Ruby, Marian, and myself — planned her birthday party fit for royalty. You could say we were Tita Helen’s Angels! We held it at the Mt. Fuji Polo Club, featuring a delicious set menu paired with the finest wine selection! Live singers, both pros and guests-who-sounded like pros, entertained us ’til nearly midnight.
Another memorable night with Tita Helen. But I hope we did her day justice and that she feels the same! Nothing but the best for a very special celebrant. We all appreciate you, so. Cheers to my ultimate idol, the incomparable Helen Ong! Love yah!