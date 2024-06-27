All Hail, Our Society Queen

Three of us, in fact — Ruby, Marian, and myself — planned her birthday party fit for royalty. You could say we were Tita Helen’s Angels! We held it at the Mt. Fuji Polo Club, featuring a delicious set menu paired with the finest wine selection! Live singers, both pros and guests-who-sounded like pros, entertained us ’til nearly midnight.

Another memorable night with Tita Helen. But I hope we did her day justice and that she feels the same! Nothing but the best for a very special celebrant. We all appreciate you, so. Cheers to my ultimate idol, the incomparable Helen Ong! Love yah!