Alas girls get more support

Support keeps on pouring for Alas Pilipinas following its historic finish in the 2024 AVC Women’s Challenge Cup last month.

Meralco and Senator Christopher “Bong” Go rally behind the Filipinas, who are fresh from a bronze medal finish in the prestigious continental event that was held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Meralco chairman and chief executive officer Manny Pangilinan welcomed the Nationals, who were led by team captain Jia de Guzman and head coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito, in a courtesy call at the Meralco headquarters recently.

An avid volleyball supporter, Pangilinan thanked Alas Pilipinas for making the country proud and threw his all-out support in its bid for another strong finish in the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Challenger Cup set from 4 to 7 July.

Also supporting Alas Pilipinas was Go.

In a ceremony at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex late Wednesday, Go personally handed P200,000 cash incentives to each member of the team and their nine coaches.

The incentives, which were coursed through the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), is their reward for a job well done as well as support in their bid to represent the country in the Challenger Cup that the country will be hosting for the first time.

“This financial support from the PSC, this is our way of helping them,” Go said in a news briefing graced by prominent members of the team like De Guzman, Eya Laure, Vannie Gandler, Jen Nierva, Angel Canino and Dawn Catindig as well as De Brito.

Also in attendance were PSC executive director Paolo Tatad and commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo with some Philippine National Volleyball Federation staff.

“But what is important is their drive to win. Our flag, our country, are at stake. I always tell them to give their best.”

“It is our honor to increase the support and incentives to our athletes. It’s a small amount compared to their sacrifices just to bring glory to the country.”