7 rebels killed in Pantabangan encounter

BONGABON, Nueva Ecija — Around seven members of a communist terrorist group (CTG) were killed during an armed encounter with the Philippine Army in Barangay Malbang in the town of Pantabangan here Wednesday afternoon.

In a report by the 84th Infantry (Victorious) Battalion said the seven rebels are members of the Komiteng Rehiyong Gitnang Luzon. The armed encounter happened after soldiers of the 84IB conducted a hot pursuit.

The CTG members were spotted operating in the hinterlands of Sitio Marikit East, Barangay Abuyo, Alfonso Castaneda, Nueva Vizcaya last 20 June.

Initial information disclosed that upon clearing the area, operating troops recovered three M14 rifles, six M16 rifles, one M16 with M203 attached rifle, one low-powered firearm, subversive documents, and personal belongings from the encounter site.

The 84IB reported that there were no recorded casualties in their group, as the seven CTG members who were neutralized are still being identified.

According to 84IB Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Jerald Reyes, the hot pursuit operation was part of the unit’s efforts to immediately locate and run after the enemy after they spread fear among the people of Alfonso Castaneda.

He said that the troops have put a stop on the CTG’s plan to influence community through fear, adding that the military chased the said CTG members from Aurora to Nueva Vizcaya to Nueva Ecija. The official expressed his gratitude to the community for supporting the Philippine Army in its endeavors.