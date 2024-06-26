TNT sweeps pool play; NLEX, Greats prevail

Talk ‘N Text swept Group B while NLEX and PBA Greats clinched the last semifinal tickets with big wins in the 2024 Batang PBA on Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Tropang Giga ran away with yet another blowout win over San Miguel Beer, 73-46, to complete a four-game sweep in Group B en route to the crossover semifinals.

Thiago and Theon Cruz had 12 points each while Markie Obag and Andre Isagon added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the fancied TNT unit which also defeated Terrafirma, PBA Greats and Phoenix.

San Miguel finished eliminations without a win in four games.

The PBA Greats clinched the other semis seat in Group B with a 3-1 slate following its 61-58 comeback win against Phoenix in the duel between contending squads.

Rylee Binondo fired 15 points as Zigrid Kian Hernandez and Angelo Recto threw in 11 and 10, respectively in PBA Greats’ escape act from a 40-50 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix fell to 1-2 record entering its no-bearing clash Wednesday against Terrafirma (1-2).

NLEX, for its part, tied PBA Stalwarts with similar 3-0 record in Group A. The teams qualified for the semis.

Kiel Yaya topscored with 19 points in the Road Warriors’ 74-40 win over also-ran Meralco (1-2).

The Bolts have one more game left against also-ran NorthPort on Wednesday to cap off the eliminations.

In the other Group A game, Rain or Shine downed NorthPort, 58-54.

Marquis Sandico tallied 23 points while Andrews Soliman and Lucas Mendiola put up 11 apiece for the 1-2 Elasto Painters.

Rain or Shine will go for a graceful exit Wednesday against semis-bound and undefeated PBA Stalwarts.