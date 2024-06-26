Suspected Malaysian-owned firm cleared

BAGAC, Bataan — Government officials, led by Governor Joet Garcia, the PNP led by Col. Palmer Tria, the National Bureau of Investigation led by its chief agent Atty. Nathaniel Ramos and a group of local media based here trooped Tuesday afternoon inside the Central One Bataan, a Malaysian firm, suspected of operating POGO illegally.

The sudden inspection of the group came in the wake of reports that Central One Bataan was suspected to be “secretly” operating illegal activities, online gaming, POGO, etc. due to the company’s secretive operations and lack of dissemination of information.

“We are here to protect the safety of the people of Bataan and the employees but that does not mean accusing the company of illegally operating. We just want to know if it is legally operating, who are their clients,” clarified the governor during a press conference held inside the firm’s compound in Barangay Parang, this town.