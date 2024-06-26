Photos

STILL AT-LARGE?

LOOK: Expelled congressman Arnulfo Teves, known by various aliases such as Arnie, Big Boss, Big Boss Idol, Boss Idol, Idol, Kalbo, remains at-large despite being arrested in Timor-Leste. He faces serious charges including murder and attempted murder based on the trial calendar at Branch 51 of the Manila Regional Trial Cout, presided by Judge Merianthe Pacita Zuraek. Recently released from home confinement, Teves is implicated as a key figure in the murder of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo. | via KING RODRIGUEZ