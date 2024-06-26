SPD ops yield P2.7-M suspected shabu

The Southern Police District (SPD) disclosed on Wednesday that its operatives confiscated P2.7 million worth of illegal drugs in a series of operations conducted from 19 to 25 June in the southern part of Metro Manila.

SPD director Police Brigadier General Leon Victor Rosete said 44 operations led to the arrest of 58 individuals and the seizure of 404.79 grams of suspected shabu and 3.6 grams of marijuana.

“The SPD’s tireless efforts in combating illegal drugs throughout Southern Metro Manila highlight our steadfast commitment to creating a drug-free environment,” Rosete said in a statement.

He also commended the cooperation of the community in the seven localities covered by the SPD.

“We deeply appreciate the invaluable support and collaboration from our community, as it plays a vital role in our mission,” Rosete said. “By working together, we can secure a safer and brighter future for everyone in the community.”