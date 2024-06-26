Solon denies involvement in Porac POGO ops

A lawmaker on Wednesday has denied any involvement in the illegal operation of Lucky South 99 Outsourcing, the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Porac, Pampanga.

Senator Manuel “Lito” Lapid stressed that should it be proven that he has anything to do with the illegal operations, he will immediately resign from his post.

The senator also denied the allegations of an unnamed vlogger that he owns the 10-hectare land, where the raided POGO hub is situated.

Appearing at the Senate panel’s probe on the illegal activities of POGO companies in the country, Lapid shunned all allegations being floated by an unnamed vlogger that he owns the 10-hectare land where the POGO hub in Porac is situated.

“I will resign as a senator if it is proven that I am involved in that POGO. I will not allow that my name be tarnished here,” said Lapid to the Senate panel during the inquiry.