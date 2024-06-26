Sedentary world

Worldwide, nearly 1.8 billion adults are at risk of disease as a result of idleness.

A World Health Organization (WHO) report said more than 30 percent of adults, including in the Philippines or about 10 million Filipinos, may be afflicted by disease from not having enough physical activity.

The highest rates of physical inactivity were observed in the high-income Asia Pacific region (48 percent) and South Asia (45 percent), with levels of inactivity in other regions ranging from 28 percent in high-income Western countries to 14 percent in Oceania.

Most of the inactivity happens in urban areas where an increasing number of people live in cramped conditions and, thus, do not meet the recommended levels of physical activity in 2022.

The WHO said physical inactivity increased by about five percentage points between 2010 and 2022.

The multilateral agency said that if the trend continues, levels of inactivity are projected to further rise to 35 percent by 2030, and the world is currently off track from meeting the global target to reduce physical inactivity by 2030.

Based on WHO recommendations, adults should have 150 minutes of moderate intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity physical activity, or the equivalent, for a week.

Inactivity exposes individuals to the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes, type 2 diabetes, dementia, and cancer such as of the breast and colon.

The study was undertaken by WHO researchers with the help of academic colleagues and published in The Lancet Global Health journal.

“The findings highlighted a lost opportunity to reduce cancer and heart disease and improve mental well-being through increased physical activity,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“We must renew our commitment to increase levels of physical activity and prioritize bold action, including strengthening policies and increased funding, to reverse this worrying trend,” he said.

Physical inactivity is more common among women globally compared with men, with inactivity rates of 34 percent for males compared to 29 percent for females.

In some countries, this difference is as much as 20 percentage points. Additionally, people over 60 are less active than other adults, underscoring the importance of promoting physical activity for older individuals.

“Physical inactivity is a silent threat to global health, contributing significantly to the burden of chronic diseases,” Dr. Rüdiger Krech, director of health promotion at WHO, said.

“We need to find innovative ways to motivate people to be more active, considering factors like age, environment, and cultural background. By making physical activity accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for all, we can significantly reduce the risk of noncommunicable diseases and create a population that is healthier and more productive,” he said.

Despite the worrying results, there are some signs of improvement in some countries.

The solution to preventing generations of humans from descending into lethargy is promoting and enabling physical activity through grassroots and community sports and active recreation and transport.

“Promoting physical activity goes beyond an individual lifestyle choice. It will require a whole-of-society approach and creating environments that will make it easier and safer for everyone to be more active in ways they enjoy to reap the many health benefits of regular physical activity,” the WHO indicated.

The WHO said that collective efforts based on partnerships between government and non-government stakeholders and increased investments in innovative approaches will be needed to reach the least active people.

We need to reduce inequalities in access to measures promoting and improving physical activity, the WHO said.

It may just turn out that science fiction recounting a world sliding into an age of lassitude will destroy society as we know it as individuals become largely inactive and unproductive, which may be self-fulfilling.