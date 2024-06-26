Say goodbye to Sofitel

Four days from now, a stalwart of the Manila skyline is saying goodbye to its old habitues.

The Sofitel Philippine Plaza, nestled along the shores of Manila Bay, is set to close its doors on 1 July, citing security concerns. The hotel, a testament to opulence and grandeur, holds a special place in Manila’s history, having been one of 12 luxury hotels commissioned during the tenure of President Marcos Sr. to accommodate the prestigious International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in 1976.

For five glorious decades, the 600-room haven has stood as a beacon of luxury and a bastion of French-inspired opulence amidst the hustle and bustle of the Philippines. It’s seen the rise and fall of governments, weathered typhoons, and hosted a veritable who’s who of society’s elite.

Who could forget Siete Pecados, the go to place for live bands with its contemporary music and vibrant night life? Or the Spiral, its flagship restaurant which got its name from its iconic spiral staircase and featured a stunning 21-foot bronze masterpiece by Filipino National Artist Eduardo Castrillo? Then, there’s La Veranda, a glass-enclosed Parisian-style bar reminiscent of 1930s Paris.

And now, as the sun sets on its illustrious reign, it’s time to bid adieu to this grand dame of hospitality.

Since its opening in the 1970s, Sofitel has been the place to see and be seen. Its grand lobby, with its soaring ceilings and glistening chandeliers, has witnessed everything from high-powered business deals to extravagant wedding celebrations.

And who could forget the legendary Spiral buffet? A culinary playground where the sheer variety of dishes made you question whether gluttony was, in fact, a sin. It was a place where you could indulge in foie gras one minute and sushi the next, all while pretending you had any idea what half the cheeses were called.

But beyond the glitz and glamour, Sofitel was more than just a hotel—it was an institution. It was where countless memories were made, where weary travelers found solace, and where locals flocked for a taste of the high life. The rooms, with their plush beds and luxurious amenities, were a haven of comfort. The poolside, with its stunning views of Manila Bay, was an oasis in the urban jungle.

However, like all good things, Sofitel’s time has come. And let’s be honest, it’s not entirely surprising. Fifty years is a long time in the hospitality industry, and the competition has gotten fiercer. Newer, shinier hotels have sprung up, each trying to outdo the other with their Instagram-worthy aesthetics and millennial-friendly vibes.

It didn’t help that the last few years have been particularly rough on the hospitality sector. The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on travel and tourism, and even the mightiest of hotels felt the pinch. The Sofitel was no exception. The once-bustling lobby grew eerily quiet, and the famed Spiral buffet, once teeming with hungry patrons, saw fewer and fewer diners. It was like watching a grand old ship slowly take on water.

But let’s not dwell on the somber. Instead, let’s celebrate the legacy of Hotel Sofitel. This was a place where history was made. Heads of state, celebrities, and dignitaries walked its halls. Lavish parties and glittering galas were held in its ballrooms. It was a backdrop for countless stories, some of which are probably best left untold.

As Sofitel prepares to close its doors for the final time, one can’t help but feel a pang of nostalgia. Yes, there will be other hotels. Yes, there will be other places to get our fix of five-star luxury. But there will never be another Sofitel. It’s like saying goodbye to an old friend — one who’s seen you at your best, your worst, and everything in between.

So, here’s to Hotel Sofitel. To the grand entrance that made you feel like royalty. To the decadent feasts that made you forget about your diet. To the sunset views that took your breath away. To the memories — both the ones we cherish and the ones we laugh about now.

And while it’s sad to see it go, we can take comfort in the fact that its legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who experienced its magic.

Bon voyage, Sofitel. Thanks for the memories. You will be missed.

