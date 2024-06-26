Sara seeks smooth DepEd transition

CAGAYAN DE ORO City — Vice President and Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Duterte announced on Tuesday that her priority at this point is a smooth transition in the turnover of the leadership of the Education department.

“No politics at this time. My main priority is the smooth transition at the Department of Education,” Duterte said during her Pride reception in this city.

The Vice President led the Pride Celebration event hosted by the LGBT Pilipinas Inc. that featured panel discussions highlighting the journey towards the LGBTQ+ rights and the importance of fostering inclusivity in society.

Selected LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs received P15,000 assistance under the Office of the Vice President “Magnegosyo Ta day” program.

During the sidelights of the event the Vice President announced his possible return in Davao City and as mayor and his youngest brother Mayor Sebastian was being prodded to run as president in the 2028 election.

“My mother said that my younger brother Baste will run for senator and he will also run as President in 2028, she said I will return to Davao as mayor,” she said during the sidelines of the event.

She said, however, that there is no discussion of her resigning as Vice President.

The Vice President also said that aside from Baste, her elder brother 1st district Representative Paolo Duterte will also run as senator together with her father and younger brother.

“They all plan to run. My father and brothers Paolo and Sebastian will run for Senators,” Sara said in Visayan dialect.

Cagayan de Oro Councilor Girlie Balaba expressed full support for the candidacy of the Dutertes in the 2025 midterm election.