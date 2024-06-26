RTC issues gag order in Teves murder case

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has confirmed that the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Manila has issued a gag order prohibiting all parties from discussing the merits of the murder case involving expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. and others accused in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and nine others on 4 March 2023.

Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesman Jose Dominic Clavano IV welcomed the gag order, emphasizing its role in stopping the spread of propaganda and fake news related to the case.

"We support the gag order issued by the judge because the operational details of this case are highly sensitive. We prefer handling this matter discreetly behind closed doors," Clavano said. "It is a prudent and diligent move by the judge, and we will adhere to it as we prepare our arguments in court."

Clavano reiterated the DoJ's stance that discussions about the case should strictly occur within the courtroom, the appropriate forum for legal proceedings.

"With the gag order in effect, all parties are prohibited from discussing the case in social media, mainstream media, or any other public platform. We are bound to respect this decision and refrain from mentioning or debating matters pertaining to the case's substance," Clavano said.

The murder case is being handled by Manila RTC Branch 51 presided over by Judge Merianthe Pacita Zuraek who has issued arrest warrants for Teves and the other accused.

Teves, currently in Timor-Leste, is awaiting the Court of Appeal's decision on the Philippine government's extradition request, after he was designated a fugitive and terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC).