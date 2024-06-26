PVL excuses Gagate, Coronel from Day 2 Combine due to Alas commitments

In light of their commitments to the Philippine Women’s National Volleyball Team, Thea Gagate and Julia Coronel of Alas Pilipinas were granted flexibility by the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) during Day 2 of the Rookie Draft Combine.

With rigorous preparations underway for the upcoming 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup scheduled from 4-7 July, Gagate and Coronel were excused from further participation after completing one scrimmage game due to the physical demands of national team practices.

“Due to the hectic national team commitments leading up to the 2024 FIVB Challenger Cup, the PVL has decided to limit the involvement of Alas Pilipinas members Thea Gagate and Julia Coronel on the second day of the Rookie Draft Combine,” stated PVL commissioner Sherwin Malonzo.

He emphasized, “The PVL fully supports the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) and the national women’s team program.”

During the first scrimmage of the day, Coronel partnered with Leila Cruz, Lucille Almonte, Razel Aldea, and Karen Verdeflor, facing off against Gagate, Maicah Larroza, Roma Mae Doromal, Nikka Yandoc, Pierre Abellana, and Steph Bustrillo.

Both Coronel and Gagate actively participated on the first day of the Combine held on Tuesday.

Coronel excelled with a top score of 27.78 inches in the standard vertical jump, securing second place in both the vertical jump with approach (316.0 cm) and standing broad jump (248.9 cm).

Meanwhile, Gagate led in physical metrics with a height of 189 cm and wingspan of 185 cm. She also topped the vertical jump with approach, achieving an impressive 317.0 cm.