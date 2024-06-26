Prioritize service to country, Go urges graduates

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Tuesday, 25 June, urged graduates of the Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-Mid La Union Campus in San Fernando City, La Union to pursue their dreams for the betterment of the country.

“Let us prioritize serving our fellow Filipinos and we’ll never go wrong,” he said during his speech as guest of honor and speaker.

In light of these sacrifices, Go made a heartfelt request to the graduates, “Kaya ito naman sana ang hiling ko sa inyong mga mag-aaral: mamaya bago umuwi, kung pwede, yakapin o halikan ninyo ang mga magulang n’yo.”

Speaking to a crowd of over 700 attendees, including graduates, university officials and guests, Go emphasized the importance of service and gratitude — the greatest nugget of wisdom he learned from his mentor former President Rodrigo Duterte.

He reminded the graduates that life’s bigger challenges are coming but these should never dampen the spirit to pursue their dreams.

Through Go’s initiatives, significant developments relevant to the university came to fruition. He co-sponsored Republic Act 11978, which established the South La Union Campus-College of Medicine at DMMMSU. Moreover, Go was also instrumental in securing P281 million in the 2022 General Appropriations Act for this new college, demonstrating his commitment to enhancing healthcare education and accessibility in La Union.