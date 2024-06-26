POGO related-risks included in nat'l security agenda — NSC exec

The National Security Council (NSC) has included in its national security agenda the risks related to the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) operations in the country.

This was mentioned by NSC deputy director-general Nestor Herico Wednesday during the Senate inquiry on the alleged involvement of POGO firms in human trafficking, serious illegal detention, cyber fraud operations, and scamming activities in the country.

Senator Risa Hontiveros reechoed previous remarks of Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. that illegal POGOs in the country are considered a “national security concern.”

Hontiveros then asked Herico about the NSC’s opinion about the conduct of illicit POGO operations.

Herico told Hontiveros that the matter has already been discussed at the level of the national security secretariat.

The senator previously called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to convene the National Security Council to discuss the declaration of illegal POGOs as a national security threat amid reports of rampant human trafficking, illegal drug operations, scamming, and other illicit activities.

“However, the National Security Secretariat already made a statement that it is under the prerogative of the President if and when he wants to convene the National Security Council proper per se," Herico said.

“But the National Intelligence Board, wherein the national security adviser is heading as well, and we are tackling this issue; and fortunately, we were able to put this on the agenda,” he added.

Herico said the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) is set to brief the members of NSC regarding their reports on illegal POGO firms in the country, including the newly raided POGO hubs found to have been reportedly conducting illegal operations and the use of their employees of fake Philippine government documents.

“We will have no less the executive director of the PAOCC to discuss the topic itself and to some other items on the issues of illegal issuance of fraudulent Philippine government documents and fake identification cards,” he noted.

“The National Security Secretariat fully supports the initiative being undertaken by the Senate,” he added. Amid Herico’s assurance, during the Senate’s ongoing investigations against illegal POGOs, Hontiveros reiterated her call on President Marcos to convene the NSC to discuss whether POGOs "are a national security threat or not."

“At kung oo, ay iutos nila na itigil na ang POGOs dito sa atin bansa” she said.

Hontiveros raised anew that the national risks of the foreign nationals’ illegal use of Philippine documents and the possibility for non-Filipino citizens pretending to be one and even becoming part of the government.

“That’s right, Madam Chair. Posibleng pong ito ay national security risk on the part of the country. Kaya nga po tinatalakay din po natin ito sa executive department level,” Herico responded to Hontiveros.