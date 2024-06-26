Pinoy Pride movies that can be streamed for free

As Pride month celebrates all things rainbow-colored along with calls for equality and acceptance, iWantTFC, touted as home of Filipino stories, joins in by curating a list of Pinoy shows and movies that uplift LGBTQIA+ voices and culture.

In the 1980s, Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos combined their star power to headline the classic movie, T-Bird at Ako, a crime drama about a female lawyer who defends a sexy dancer accused of homicide, while struggling to contain her growing affections for her client. T-Bird at Ako is an essential hallmark in Philippine cinema as it bravely showcased a movie with LGBTQIA+ themes at a time when censorship was heavy in the country.

Another must-watch on iWantTFC is Mga Batang Poz, a six-episode series about the journey of four HIV-positive teenagers who try their best to live normal lives despite the stigma brought by their condition. The series is based on the best-selling young adult novel by Palanca-winning author, Segundo Matias Jr., and stars Mark Nuemann, Fino Herrera, Paolo Gumabao and Awra Briguela.

For those who love coming-of-age films, they can rely on Boyette: Not a Girl Yet, which follows a college freshman who finds himself in a love triangle, while trying to pursue his dream to become a dancer. Released in 2020, the movie stars High Street actor Zaijian Jaranilla together with Maris Racal and Iñigo Pascual.

Meanwhile, Boy’s Love (BL) genre fans will enjoy The Boy Foretold by the Stars, a 2020 MMFF entry that won the hearts of many during the pandemic for featuring a touching story of teenage boys (played by Adrian Lindayag and Keann Johnson) who meet and fall in love during a school retreat.

For Girls’ Love (GL), there’s Sleep with Me, a six-episode series that tackles interabled queer persons and how they navigate life in a society that treats them like outcasts. The series is headlined by Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe.

Other notable movies and shows that are available on iWantTFC are Changing Partners, 2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten, Fluid, Sila Sila, Ang Henerasyong Sumuko sa Love, My Lock Down Romance, Oh Mando! Hello Stranger, In My Life, Si Chedeng at si Apple and Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes, among others.

The LGBTQIA+ community in the Philippines continues to face battles, with many still living in shame or fear. But because of movies and series that champion their unique stories, they are being empowered to live their truth proudly.

Catch all these and more for free and on-demand on iWantTFC via its official app (iOS and Android) or website (iwanttfc.com).

In the Philippines, get easy access to iWantTFC’s content library for free. Aside from portable devices, users can enjoy the iWantTFC viewing experience on a larger screen with select devices, available on Chromecast, and Airplay, among others. Visit https://bit.ly/iWantTFC_TVDevices for a complete list of compatible devices.

To learn more about the offerings of iWantTFC, follow iWantTFC on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

For other updates, follow @ABSCBNPR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Threads or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.