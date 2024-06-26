Phelps, Schmitt seek WADA reforms

WASHINGTON (AFP) — Olympic swimming icon Michael Phelps and four-time gold medallist Allison Schmitt called for reform of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Tuesday over the global body’s handling of the 2021 Chinese swimming drugs scandal.

Both Phelps and Schmitt, along with US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief executive Travis Tygart, who is also due to testify at the hearing, took aim at WADA over the recent revelations concerning 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for banned prescription heart medication trimetazidine (TMZ) in early 2021.

None of the 23 swimmers were suspended or sanctioned after WADA accepted the explanation of Chinese authorities that the results were caused by food contamination at a hotel where they had stayed together.

In separate revelations published by the New York Times last week, it emerged that three of the swimmers — including two 2021 Tokyo Olympic gold medallists and a current world record holder — tested positive for banned substances several years earlier.

WADA has rejected charges from USADA that it engaged in a cover-up and China has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

Phelps and Schmitt, however, hit out at WADA’s handling of the case, saying trust in the body amongst athletes had been damaged by the scandal.

Phelps and Schmitt issued their calls in written testimony released ahead of their appearances before a US Congressional oversight and investigations subcommittee hearing in Washington to be held later Tuesday.

Phelps, 38, winner of a record 23 Olympic gold medals during five Olympic Games appearances, compared the current situation to 2017, when he last called for WADA reforms in a hearing before US lawmakers over the 2014 Russia doping scandal.

“It is clear to me that any attempts of reform at WADA have fallen short, and there are still deeply rooted systemic problems that prove detrimental to the integrity of international sports and athletes’ right to fair competition, time and time again,” Phelps said in prepared testimony.

“I urge Congress to use its considerable leverage with WADA to make the organization independent and effective. It can’t reasonably be a coincidence that WADA has yet again succumbed to the pressures of international sport to do the expedient at the expense of the athlete.”