PBBM leads Walang Gutom Awards ceremony

LOOK: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian lead the awarding ceremony of the Walang Gutom Awards, honoring 10 LGUs for their outstanding anti-hunger initiatives at the Ceremonial Hall of the Malacanang Palace on 26 June 2024. This award, in collaboration with the Galing Pook Foundation (GPF), aims to recognize and replicate successful practices addressing food security and nutrition challenges, contributing to the goal of eradicating involuntary hunger by 2027. Each winning LGU will receive a P2 million funding allocation from the DSWD's Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). The award criteria include impact on food security, community engagement, innovation, resilience, sustainability, and service delivery efficiency. In his speech, the president said that he wanted zero hunger as his administration's legacy. | via YUMMIE DINGDING / PPA POOL