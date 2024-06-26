PBBM lauds Megaworld in Parañaque

In 2017, then Mayor Edwin Olivarez wrote: The mission of the city is to emerge as the primary investment and tourist destination in Metro Manila. In 2022, Mayor Eric Olivarez enriched and transformed the city into the 10th richest in the country. The economic development led to what happened last Saturday, 22 June.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greeted Megaworld president and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Tan, Parañaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez, friends and partners in the private sector, fellow workers in government, and distinguished guests as he inaugurated Megaworld’s Grand Westside Hotel.

Marcos hailed the opening of the new 1,530-room hotel in Entertainment City that would give local tourism a major boost.

The President said he foresaw not only the entry of more tourists but also the generation of more jobs, new businesses, and greater opportunities.

“Today, ladies and gentlemen, we open the Grand Westside Hotel here in Parañaque City. My heartfelt congratulations to all the hardworking members and personnel who contributed to the completion of this grand 1,530-room structure — the biggest hotel development in the country to date. Congratulations for all that you have achieved.”

The hotel is an important addition to the company’s impressive lineup of prestigious development projects, as well as to tourism and hence to our economy. This is particularly noteworthy considering the remarkable growth of the tourism sector, which contributed 8.6 percent to the country’s GDP in 2023.

Thanks to this hotel, we can do more. Not only can we accommodate the surging numbers of local and international tourists coming to this side of Metro Manila, but we can also expect Entertainment City to become better known and even more distinguished, elevating its status with more potential visitors in the coming years.

Indeed, world-class experiences are awaiting guests of this grand hotel.

It is noteworthy to share that Kevin hinted of other developments, including the upcoming Grand Opera House, as well as the opening of more theaters and a gaming complex, among others.

With all these, we foresee not only the entry of more tourists but also the generation of more jobs, new businesses, and greater opportunities.

In fact, [while] many have benefitted from the actual construction of these [properties], around 20,000 direct and indirect jobs will still be created throughout the operation of this hotel in the years to come.

Having developed many hotels and other tourism-related establishments around the country, Megaworld has shown that it is a true partner in national development and a great builder of dreams and sustainable communities.

For that and for all the projects that are underway, you have my utmost gratitude.

While you have once again given the Filipinos something to be proud of and to look forward to, we know that you are also stern in attaining your five-year expansion plan up to the year 2027.

As this Administration continues to formulate policies, foster social cohesion and development, and build better and more infrastructure, one thing is clear.

Our work together can help empower Filipinos in ways that will allow them to contribute to society and enjoy themselves while doing it.

Indeed, all of us share the desire to raise sustainable, complete, and well-rounded communities that even the next generations can enjoy.

With the seal of quality stamped wherever the name Megaworld appears — be it condominiums, malls, or office buildings — I’m confident in the lasting and powerful outcome of your work and these collaborations.

I look forward to more of your triumphs like this that will undoubtedly contribute to the New Philippines (Bagong Pilipinas) that we are all building.

