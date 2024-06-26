Passenger evading arrest collared

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported on Wednesday that a 48-year-old Filipino businessman was apprehended by authorities at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Monday for an outstanding warrant of arrest.

Operatives from the PNP-AVSEGROUP and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group’s Anti-Transnational Crimes Unit collaborated on the operation.

NAIA Police Station 3 identified the suspect, a resident of Baguio City, but withheld his name pending further investigation.

Initial reports said that the suspect was attempting to board a Cebu Pacific flight bound for Bali, Indonesia, when authorities apprehended him.

The warrant was issued by Judge Marie Claire Victoria Mabutas-Sordan of the Regional Trial Court, 4th Judicial Region, Branch 97, Antipolo City, Rizal, on 21 March 2016 for violating Presidential Decree 1612, known as the Anti-Fencing Law, with a bail recommended at P40,000.