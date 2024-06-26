Pasay lines up Pride Month activities

In celebration of Pride Month for the LGBTQIA+ community, the local government of Pasay City will launch the “Pasay Overloved” event on Friday, 28 June 2024, which will kick off with a Pride parade.

It will start at Barangay 66 on A. Arnaiz Avenue and the parade will proceed through Park Avenue and Galvez Street, then head towards FB Harrison and Derham Street, concluding at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Participants must be 18 years or older and are encouraged to wear festive attire.

The city government will also award prizes for the parade, with P10,000 going to the group with the most participants, P5,000 to the Star of the Parade Champion, and P3,000 to the first runner-up.

Later in the evening, a spoken word poetry contest will be held at the Cuneta Astrodome at 6 p.m., open to LGBTQIA+ community members and winners will receive P10,000 for first place, P5,000 for second place, and P3,000 for third place.

A fashion show will follow at 7 p.m., showcasing the creativity of the community. Participants must be 17 years old or older with a good moral character and use recyclable and eco-friendly materials in their designs. Prizes will range from P3,000 to P10,000.

The event will conclude with a variety show at 8 p.m., followed by a free raffle for all participants.