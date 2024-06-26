Pacquiao to give foe boxing lesson

Manny Pacquiao is set to hold a free boxing clinic when he battles mixed martial arts fighter Chihiro Suzuki of Japan in an exhibition match on 28 July at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama.

The 45-year-old Pacquiao said he will let his fists do the talking when he climbs the ring in a three-round exhibition match.

“He thinks that boxing is easier than MMA. In boxing, it’s exhausting because the fight lasts for 12 rounds,” Pacquiao said at the sidelines of the launching of the Junior Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League late Tuesday at the Winford Hotel and Casino.

“My opponent doesn’t have any boxing experience. I’m going to teach him since we’re both boxing. He might learn something after our match.”

The hype machine in the much-anticipated exhibition match started to whir when the 25-year-old of Peruvian descent stressed that he will knock out the eight-division world champion as early as the opening round.

“With all due respect, I’m going to knock you out in the first round,” Suzuki said.

The 45-year-old is no stranger to squaring off against MMA fighters inside the ring as he also defeated DK Yoo of South Korea in 2022.

Suzuki, on the other hand, recently picked up a draw in his first boxing match against fellow MMA fighter Takanori Gomi last Sunday in Tokyo.

Pacquiao has a professional record of 62 wins, eight losses and two draws and remains the only boxer to win titles in eight different weight divisions.