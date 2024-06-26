Muntinlupa disability support group formed

The local government of Muntinlupa City has formed a dedicated support group for parents raising children with disabilities as part of the city’s efforts for inclusivity which aims to provide safe space for parents where parents can share their experiences, gain insights and find encouragement among peers.

The formation of the support group is an extension of Project Agarang Gabay at Alalay na Pambata (AGAP) which helps parents with early detection and intervention of developmental delays in children.

Through Project AGAP, children with special needs receive free assessments and therapy sessions conducted by developmental-behavioral pediatricians.

Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon said that the establishment of the support group underscores the city’s commitment in fostering an inclusive community that embraces and supports all its members, regardless of their abilities.