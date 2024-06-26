‘Munti’ service caravan off to Tunasan

The local government of Muntinlupa City is set to hold a service caravan, “Kalingang Munti Serbisyo Caravan,” in Barangay Tunasan on Saturday at the Tunasan Covered Court which aims to bring government services closer to residents. This year, similar events have been conducted in other barangays.

In a statement, the local government said that residents can avail of various services, including free medical and dental check-ups, eye check-ups with free reading glasses, and job fair assistance.

Legal services such as advice, case management and referrals for Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) cases will also be available and the city’s civil registry will offer consultations for residents needing birth certificates.

For families, pre-marriage counseling, marriage registrations and support for single parents will be offered.

The local government will also provide economic support through loan applications, information on the zero-interest “Dagdag Puhunan” program, and a market space for entrepreneurs.

Also, free anti-rabies vaccinations for pets, free seeds and seedlings, haircuts and massages will be available.

Residents can also apply for the Muntinlupa Care Card, volunteer in the “Make Your City Proud” program, and register for the city’s new housing needs data collection program.

A valid ID is the only requirement for participation.

Barangay Tunasan, with over 60,000 residents and 15,000 households, is the largest barangay in Muntinlupa City.