Students moving up to the next grade get more than congratulatory greetings, hugs and treats on graduation day.

When Jameca Gepulgane of Norala, South Cotabato completed Grade 10, she received an unusual gift from her teacher-cousin, Jasse Pearl Gepulgane, during her moving up ceremony on 10 May.

Jasse surprised Jameca by hanging around her neck garlands of laundry soap in sachets stapled together. Jasse said the detergent powder symbolized Jameca because she always helped her mother wash their clothes, Good News of GMA reports.

The teacher added the soap would also help Jameca and her mom save money.

Meanwhile, 5-year-old Xavier Rivas missed his kindergarten graduation ceremony in Florida, USA as he and his mother, Janeiry, had to attend her cousin’s wedding in Puerto Rico which was on the same day. Nevertheless, a friendly flight stewardess who learned of the situation during the mother-and-son’s flight came up with a nice surprise for the young boy.

Mid-flight, the flight attendant made an announcement to the passengers over the plane’s address system.

“He is missing his graduation, his kindergarten graduation today. And because he chose to fly Frontier, we are giving him his graduation ceremony on this flight,” she said, ABC News reports.

The young Rivas, wearing a red cap and gown, emerged from the back of the plane and walked down the aisle towards the cockpit, smiling as the song “Pomp and Circumstance” played in the background.

Passengers applauded and gave Xavier high fives as his mom took pictures. He then received token toys from the crew and had a photo op with the two pilots in the cockpit. A video of the graduation walk in the sky went viral on social media.

At 40,000 feet, the literal moving-up rite for Xavier was an unforgettable experience as well for everyone on the flight and made up for the real graduation ceremony he had missed.