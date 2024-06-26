Metro Pacific Water eyes desalination

Metro Pacific Water Investments Corp. (Metro Pacific Water), a developer and operator of water and wastewater infrastructure and Suez, a global leader in environmental services, yesterday signed a groundbreaking agreement for the construction of a 66.5-million liters per day (MLD) desalination plant in Iloilo, Philippines.

The signing ceremony was held at Marina Bay Sand Convention, Singapore and witnessed by officials of both companies. Metro Pacific Water was represented by its president and CEO, Christopher Andrew Pangilinan, while Suez was represented by Farchad Kaviani, managing director for Southeast Asia.

Rapid Iloilo growth

Metro Iloilo is experiencing a period of rapid economic and population growth, fueled by factors such as increasing investment in business process outsourcing (BPO) and tourism industries.

This growth is putting a strain on existing water resources, making the new desalination plant a critical project to ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply for the region in the immediate and medium term.

“This partnership with Suez marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing a sustainable and reliable water supply for the people of Metro Iloilo. The new desalination plant will ensure we can meet the rapidly growing demand of this dynamic metropolitan area for years to come,” Pangilinan stated.

“We are proud to partner with Metro Pacific Water on this important project. Our expertise in desalination technology will contribute to a secure and sustainable water source for Iloilo,” Kaviani indicated.

Metro Pacific Water operates water and wastewater concessions across the Philippines and in Vietnam. Its subsidiary in Iloilo, Metro Pacific Iloilo Water, a joint venture with Metro Iloilo Water District, serves Iloilo City and the Municipalities of Pavia, Leganes, Sta. Barbara, Cabatuan, Oton, San Miguel and Maasin.