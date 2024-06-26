MCIA constructing mall, hotel

Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., the operator of Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA), bared yesterday its plan to build a mall and hotel within the airport to further improve services and facilities.

Aboitiz InfraCapital vice president and head of airports Rafael Aboitiz told reporters that they are eyeing to invest “billions” for MCIA in the next five to 15 years.

“A component like a hotel or a mall or maybe other commercial offerings will be part of the holistic plan to expand the airport,” Aboitiz said.

“So, when we look at an asset like Cebu, we look at making an investment not just in the airport, but the surrounding infrastructure that supports it,” he stressed.

The site development for the mall located beside the arrivals area of Terminal 2 is ongoing.

MCIA is the first airport venture of Aboitiz InfraCapital.

Its also eyeing to take over operations of two airports in Panglao, Bohol and Languidingan airport in Cagayan de Oro City.

Aboitiz InfraCapital will assume full management of MCIA by October this year from GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation.

Aboitiz InfraCapital plans to expand vital infrastructure at MCIA like its terminals and apron.

MCIA has served more than 4.8 million domestic and general passengers in the first half of 2023.

At least 15 foreign and five local airlines operates at MCIA, with 28 domestic and 12 international destinations.