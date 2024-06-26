Marina backs seafarers ban in war zone, high-risk areas

The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) supports the move of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to disallow boarding of Filipino seafarers on vessels of shipowners that had been attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

“No value or money can replace the life of a seafarer,” Marina Administrator Sonia Malaluan said during the “Iba Ang May Alam! Forum on Seafarers Welfare” held at The Gallery, Rizal Park in Manila on 25 June 2024.

Malaluan also reminded seafarers to “always follow the safety and security rules onboard ships.”

“Safety is non-negotiable. Seafarers are reminded to implement the safety management system on board, ensure that they wear the proper personal protective equipment when necessary and always follow safety rules,” she said.

She added that seafarers onboard must ensure that they are medically fit.

On Tuesday, the DMW declared that they will no longer process or allow Filipino seafarers to board again on ships of companies that were attacked off Yemen.

The Houthis are targeting Israeli-owned and -bound ships in solidarity with Hamas militants fighting Israeli troops in Gaza, as well as United States and British naval vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

“What we do know for now is that we will take action concerning the principals or shipowners who have been involved in at least the three attacks — Galaxy Leader, True Confidence and Tutor,” DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said in a press briefing.

The majority of crewmembers of the Galaxy Leader, True Confidence and Tutor are Filipinos.

The DMW chief stressed that his department has been in discussion with maritime stakeholders for risk and security assessment, and to intensify the protection of Filipino seafarers.

On the right to refuse sailing, Cacdac maintained that shipowners need to improve the time element on giving notices to Filipino seafarers that the vessel they are boarding will navigate through high-risk zones.

Based on the DMW list, 78 Filipino seafarers have so far refused to sail in the danger zones and shipowners acknowledged their decisions.

Earlier, the DMW issued guidelines for licensed manning agencies to observe in case a Filipino seafarer is assigned on ships that would sail in high-risk areas and warzones like the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.