Marcos urges LGUs to help gov't eradicate hunger by 2027

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told Local Government Units (LGUs) on Wednesday to help the national government in eradicating hunger by 2027.

In his speech at the Walang Gutom Awards in Malacañang, Marcos explained that the LGUs have a critical role in the fight against hunger, especially in ensuring that programs will reach the grassroots level.

The Chief Executive, citing data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), said that involuntary hunger still affects about three million households.

In October of last year, Marcos issued Executive Order No. 44, which established the "Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program" as a national government flagship initiative to combat child stunting and hunger.

“As agents of the government on the ground, our LGUs not only have a better knowledge and have good insights on the incidence of hunger in their localities, but also provide, maybe, perhaps better programs, better strategies, or approaches to address hunger specific to the areas that their constituents lie,” he said.

"We need more LGUs like you to achieve our mission of Walang Gutom by 2027, and I pray that this year's awards will also spur and inspire other LGUs to replicate your successes across the country," Marcos added.

Private pollster Social Weather Stations (SWS) said last May that the percentage of Filipino families who went through involuntary hunger—that is, going without food—rose to 14.2 percent.

SWS said that 14.2 percent of Filipino households experienced involuntary hunger, which was higher than the 12.6 percent recorded in December 2023 and the highest since May 2021 when it was 16.8 percent.

Hence, Marcos said in his speech that the national government would be making notes on the necessary actions to be taken to combat hunger nationwide.

"If we are truly to succeed in this endeavor, we must put in a whole-of-nation approach to create a lasting solution to this great challenge," Marcos said.

"I call upon our government and our partners from the private sector, from the nonprofit organizations, citizens, our friends from the international community, and citizens to work together as a united front and Walang Gutom advocates," Marcos added.

The Walang Gutom Awards, a joint effort of the DSWD and the Galing Pook Foundation, sought to recognize local best practices in tackling issues related to food security and nutrition in communities.

Asuncion, Davao Del Norte; Palompon, Leyte; Bacnotan, La Union; Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Bago City, Negros Occidental; Cadiz City, Negros Occidental; Mati City, Davao Oriental; and the province of Biliran are among the awardees.

The Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) of the DSWD would provide P2 million to each winning local government unit.

The seven LGU finalists, meantime, will get P1 million in SLP money.