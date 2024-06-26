Manila intensifies fire prevention campaign

The local government of Manila on Wednesday has called on barangay officials to intensify fire prevention information campaigns following seven fire incidents in the city within an 11-day period.

Lacuna made the appeal during a distribution of financial assistance to 203 families displaced by the fires.

The mayor, accompanied by Vice Mayor Yul Servo and Social Welfare Department head Re Fugoso, distributed P10,000 each to affected families and P3,000 each to seven individuals with a total amount of P2 million.

“While the amount we provide may not be substantial,” Lacuna said. “It’s the city government’s way of helping you rebuild and showing we’re here for you in difficult times.”

Lacuna specifically urged officials in densely populated areas to actively educate residents about fire causes and prevention measures to minimize future incidents.