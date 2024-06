Photos

MAKE WAY FOR BANYAN TREE MANILA BAY

LOOK: Guests are seen enjoying a luxurious night while attending the executive launch of Banyan Tree Manila Bay at the Cove of Okada Manila on Tuesday, 25 June 2024. Banyan Tree Manila Bay is set to become a landmark hotel and residences in Manila, offering a serene sanctuary amidst the bustling city. | via KING RODRIGUEZ