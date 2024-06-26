LPA monitored in GenSan unlikely to develop into tropical cyclone — PAGASA

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported on Wednesday the development of a low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

PAGASA, however, said the LPA could dissolve in the next 24 to 36 hours as it is "almost stationary and is slowly moving westward."

As of 3:00 PM, the LPA was estimated at 235 km east of General Santos City and is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

Easterlies are also affecting the rest of the country, according to the weather state bureau.

The LPA and ITCZ may bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in the Mindanao area.

PAGASA warned of possible impacts such as flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are seen to affect the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Quirino, Aurora, and Quezon due to easterlies.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms may prevail in Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Sunrise on Thursday is at 5:29 AM, and sunset is at 6:29 PM.