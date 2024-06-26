Lito Lapid denies involvement in Porac POGO hub’s illegal ops

Senator Manuel “Lito” Lapid on Wednesday dared to quit his post if proven to be involved in any illegal operations of Lucky South 99 Outsourcing, the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Porac, Pampanga.

Appearing at the Senate panel’s probe on the illegal activities of POGO companies in the country, Lapid denied all allegations being floated by an unnamed vlogger that he owns the 10-hectare land where the POGO hub in Porac is situated.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and other law enforcement authorities raided the 46-building POGO compound located in the area due to human trafficking and other illegal activities happening within the hub.

Lapid said he will resign as a senator if it is proven that he is involved in illegal POGO activities.

“I will resign as a senator if it is proven that I am involved in that POGO. I will not allow that my name be tarnished here,” he said addressing the Senate panel during the inquiry.

He said he was a vice-governor of Pampanga for three years, a three-term governor, and in his fourth term as senator if he wins in the senatorial elections in 2025.

“I’ve been a vice governor of Pampanga for three years, I have been a senator for three terms…I won’t allow my name to be ruined here,” he emphasized.

Lapid was also annoyed noting that such allegations have put the province of Pampanga “in a negative light and has discouraged” tourism and business opportunities in the area.



Hence, Lapid challenged the National Bureau of Investigation to pursue the multiple cases filed and pending against the unnamed vlogger who implicated him in illegal POGO operations.

Meanwhile, the senator noted that he supports the Senate’s ongoing investigations against “those responsible for the heinous crimes committed under the cover of licensed POGO operations.”