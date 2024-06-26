Kalinga pasalubong center to benefit micro enterprises

TABUK CITY, Kalinga — The establishment of the “Kalinga Pasalubong Center” will benefit around 1,300 micro-businesses in the province of Kalinga.

Chamber of Tabuk City-Kalinga Producers Association (C-KaPI) president Regina Madjo said the “Kalinga Pasalubong Center” is a big help to local manufacturers like her.

The government trade center is located just after the welcome arch of the province at Barangay Agbannawag, Tabuk City in the boundary with Quezon, Isabela Province.

Madjo said the center will accommodate the products of even the non-members of C-KaPI. She explained that they will be only managing the center but all Kalinga-made products that are within the standards will be accommodated.

According to her, some of the enterprises do their products at home while some have their own stores but the pasalubong center is a perfect location that provides a higher opportunity for marketing, promotion and even sales.

The center, which was funded by the Office of Kalinga Lone District Congressman Allen Jesse Mangaoang, addresses the “comfort room” needs of travelers aside from giving a rest area.

“Travelers look for a good place where they can have comfort, rest and see our history through the products of our people,” Mangaoang said.

The facility was also provided with solar panels that run the water supply and the electricity needs, making the operation sustainable and with lower cost. The construction of the center was implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways-Lower Kalinga District Engineering Office.