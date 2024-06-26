Junior MPBL draws huge field

The success of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) had spilled over to the lower age bracket as the league unveils its Junior D-League late Tuesday at the Winford Hotel and Casino.

No less than MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao led the press launch of the developmental league that will serve as an avenue for young players to gain the attention of collegiate coaches, especially those in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and National Collegiate Athletic Association.

The league’s inaugural season is set to open in the second week of July with 16 teams already confirmed to see action.

“This league fosters the development of young athletes and provides them with a crucial opportunity to showcase their talents and abilities. Through the Junior MPBL, they can secure spots in college varsity teams or in the MPBL,” said Pacquiao, an eight-division boxing champion and a diehard basketball fan.

“We included the 21-and-under so that they can join the MBPL itself.”

Tipped to see action are Biñan Tatak Gel, Caloocan, JY Batang Kankaloo, ICC Blue Hawks, Mandaluyong Junior Microsmith, Manila Health Forum, Marikina Junior Shoemasters, Meycauayan Bamboo Archers, Novaliches Play Makers, Pasig Servants, Quezon City 828 Jr. Giants, Quezon Huskers, Palawan Yurich Builders, San Pedro City Mamba, Zamboanga Sikat, Batang San Juan Knights and Valenzuela Jr. Classic, will play in the inaugural season with two more teams set to join.

The format in the Junior MPBL D-League will be the same in the younger divisions, where teams will be sorted into North and South Divisions with the top eight of each side advancing to the playoffs, which will be a best-of-three format.

Junior MPBL D-League commissioner Keith Picazo said more teams are expected to join in the coming days.

“This happened last season in the younger divisions. Davao was able to join because of the kindness of our senator,” Picazo said.