JICA, Hankyu Railway commemorate investment in LRT-1

On 26 June 2024, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya attended the ceremony commemorating Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) and Hankyu Railway's investment in the LRT-1.

The event marks the first investment of Hankyu Railways and JICA in an overseas railway operation and maintenance business. It formulates part of an effort to support the overseas expansion of high-quality infrastructure projects by Japanese companies.

In his remarks, Ambassador Endo reaffirmed that the Government of Japan will continue to support the development of the Philippine railway network through various means and provide necessary support in enhancing cooperation between JICA and private companies.

Japan will continue to steadily support railway projects in the Philippines.