Globe mulls mobile service via satellite

Ayala-backed Globe Telecom Inc. is eyeing to conclude a live customer pilot program within the year to support the rollout of satellite-direct-to-phone communication services in remote places.

Globe said on Wednesday that it signed an agreement with satellite-direct-to-phone (sat2phone) company Lynk for the study.

Using Lynk’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, Globe will test the viability of delivering SMS, IP messaging apps, and emergency alerts to areas in Zambales, Pangasinan, Siargao, and Leyte currently lacking traditional terrestrial network coverage.

Inclusive connectivity

“In line with our goal of empowering Filipinos through digital technology, we are looking for a solution to bring life-enabling connectivity to as many Filipinos as possible,” said Gerhard Tan, senior director and head of Network Strategy and Innovations.

“Through this satellite-direct-to-phone service, we hope to provide access wherever our customers are, connecting the unconnected through disruptive technology,” he added.

Under the tie-up, Globe and Lynk will also evaluate service viability in maritime routes, disaster zones, fishing grounds, and other areas that need improved connectivity through extended communication solutions.

In 2022, Globe signed a Non-Commercial Memorandum of Understanding with Lynk to conduct Proof of Concept (PoC) testing for the Satellite-Direct-to-Phone Service using low earth orbit satellites in signal-deprived areas of Bataan.

The PoC was completed on 21 February 2023.