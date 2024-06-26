Fine steak dining reborn

Chef Cristina Santiago has relaunched her standalone restaurant concept, Carmelo’s Steakhouse, a symphony of heritage and modernity.
Honoring a well-established legacy and upholding fine dining excellence, the newly opened Carmelo’s Steakhouse at The Proscenium Retail Row at Rockwell, Makati is her homage to her late father, Carmelo Santiago.
More popularly known as Melo, he was a prominent figure in Manila’s restaurant scene, having a vision back in 1987 to open the first steakhouse that offered Certified Angus Beef. His restaurant Melo’s became the very first in the Philippines to do so. The name left an indelible mark as a pioneer in fine steak dining.
The grand opening of Carmelo’s Steakhouse was attended by friends and families of Chef Cristina Santiago. Esteemed guests Senator Loren Legarda, Jose and Marilyn Pardo, Ovah Rumohr and Roland Hortaleza formally cut the ribbon.
A feast followed starting with appetizers like the savory Signature Paté served with crostini slices, the mildly spicy Gambas and the umami Tuna Tataki. Next were the delectable Fresh and Rockefeller Oysters that had everyone wanting an extra piece. The main highlights were the generous Roast Beef and Roast Turkey. The Truffle Buratta Pasta and Spinach Spaghetti ala Vongole were also introduced to give guests a taste of the pasta offerings. Lastly, Chef Cristina’s award-winning and bestselling desserts were served from the Angelina, Pearl and Madam Butterfly.
Chef Cristina already had a vision of how she wanted Carmelo’s to look from the moment she saw the spot. “Everything you see here is my vision, making sure that the design to execution was my stamp of approval.”
She shares more about the look, saying, “There’s this allure when you enter that’s very different from what has already been seen in Manila. I wanted to have this warm and inviting glow while dining with the gold mesh curtains reflecting the warm lights. To me, it’s pure magic!”
Carmelo’s Steakhouse is born of a legacy that Chef Cristina wants to continue.
Carmelo’s Steakhouse is located at the 2nd Floor, The Proscenium Retail Row, Rockwell, Makati. Follow @carmelossteakhouse on Instagram for updates on the restaurant. For reservations, please contact
0915-9038005.