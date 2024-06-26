Fine steak dining reborn

The grand opening of Carmelo’s Steakhouse was attended by friends and families of Chef Cristina Santiago. Esteemed guests Senator Loren Legarda, Jose and Marilyn Pardo, Ovah Rumohr and Roland Hortaleza formally cut the ribbon.

A feast followed starting with appetizers like the savory Signature Paté served with crostini slices, the mildly spicy Gambas and the umami Tuna Tataki. Next were the delectable Fresh and Rockefeller Oysters that had everyone wanting an extra piece. The main highlights were the generous Roast Beef and Roast Turkey. The Truffle Buratta Pasta and Spinach Spaghetti ala Vongole were also introduced to give guests a taste of the pasta offerings. Lastly, Chef Cristina’s award-winning and bestselling desserts were served from the Angelina, Pearl and Madam Butterfly.

Chef Cristina already had a vision of how she wanted Carmelo’s to look from the moment she saw the spot. “Everything you see here is my vision, making sure that the design to execution was my stamp of approval.”