Divine art and passionate causes

Blessings and opportunities

Lim is a woman whose actions, choices and commitment are testaments to the meaning of change and impact. Currently, she is a Navy reservist, a missionary and an advocate for indigenous arts and artisans.

About the many hats she wears, she says: “As an advocate for indigenous arts and indigenous people; as Philippine Navy goodwill ambassador for culture and arts (under the Armed Forces of the Philippines); as my Blaan Tribe’s Bai Mebe Kasbakas; as my Manuvu Tribe’s Bae Pinadajag; as a Missionary Visual Artist; as a mother, as a wife, and as a servant and soldier of Christ, I am honored and eternally grateful to our Lord for all of these responsibilities. They are blessing and wonderful opportunities.”

Her hands are forever busy, creating, caring and nurturing. Her heart overflows with divine inspiration. Her mind is attuned to the messages from her Curator. That is why all that she does, whether it is commissioned artworks for government agencies and collectors, as well as for religious groups gratis et amore, Kristine raises it all up to God — her way of glorifying the Supreme Being who has been her Savior and strength as she goes through the many peaks and valleys of her life.

Also, Lim is one of the stalwarts of “Bridging Horizons: Naval Cultural Exchange Thru Arts,” a project with a five-year time frame that Major Jose Sixto Dantes III (a.k.a. Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes) as the Navy goodwill ambassador for humanitarian assistance and social welfare; and JO1 Joseph Francia PN(Res), Philippine Navy goodwill ambassador for international and local media relations and GMA Network first vice president and head of international operations, are also part of.

“Given the ongoing reality of the territorial disputes, this Naval Cultural Exchange vows to exemplify the Philippine Navy’s dedication to connecting communities through cultural and artistic exchange. It stands as a beacon of our collective journey to share the rich tapestry of Filipino heritage and the valor of our maritime guardians.”

Another passion-driven project of Lim, her Ati, Ibajaynon and Blaan indigenous roots, drives her to find ways, means and channels for the Indigenous People “to be recognized through their distinct arts, music, dance, poetry and other creative aspects of their identity.”

Being proud of her indigenous roots, is not just lip service for her — she works hard to give them the recognition they deserve, so that they will be proud of their heritage.

Kristine Lim, her art inspired by the Divine, is fueled by passion and love. A true powerful feminine! Brava!