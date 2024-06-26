Divine art and passionate causes

Clad in a comfortable V-neck black dress, visual artist Kristine Lim looks like a colegiala who just graduated from an all-girl private Catholic college. She is bubbly, loquacious, with a hearty laughter and that irresistible girl-next-door vibe.
This sugar and spice, all that is nice first impression fades, when you get to see her visual arts creations. The powerful feminine elements are all there – color, choice of materials, texture. Her paintings mesmerize. Her art engulfs. It seduces, and you give in to the seduction with eyes wide open. Your heart races, imagination goes wild as it transports you somewhere. To decipher what this stroke means, why these materials and medium added to its magnificence, and yes, it cannot be denied how your soul is stirred and something inside you screams!
In admiring and being inspired by Lim’s paintings, one gets not only an impression, but a realization that you had just experienced an encounter with the divine. It is because Lim’s art works are inspired by the Divine, speaking in volumes and giving you multi-sensory feels.
“I do mixed media paintings. I use materials that artists don’t really use. I don’t use oil paints. I use different kinds of plasters, different kinds of shimmer stones, resin and cobalt metallic pigments,” she says.
God’s guidance and voice
In an intimate tete-a-tete with Lim, she said: “God showed me na hindi ko kailangan kahit sino. Na Siya lang, crisis and all. Siya ang manager ko, Siya ang curator ko. Siya ang lahat (God showed me that I don’t need anyone else, only Him, crisis and all. He is my manager, He is my curator. He is everything).
“I always knew the inspiration came from Him,” she adds. “I always felt the guidance. And I know that it is His voice telling me to do this and that. And I am certain that is Him that sees me through as I make my creation because everything falls into place. Lahat maayos. Lahat tama. Lahat maganda (Everything is easy. Everything is right. Everything is good).”
It is a gift from the Divine, Lim says. “God gave all our talents and our skills para gamitin natin (so we may use them) for Him and for His glory, not for our own personal gain. As an artist, we have that social responsibility to do something that will change other people and create an impact.”
Blessings and opportunities
Lim is a woman whose actions, choices and commitment are testaments to the meaning of change and impact. Currently, she is a Navy reservist, a missionary and an advocate for indigenous arts and artisans.
About the many hats she wears, she says: “As an advocate for indigenous arts and indigenous people; as Philippine Navy goodwill ambassador for culture and arts (under the Armed Forces of the Philippines); as my Blaan Tribe’s Bai Mebe Kasbakas; as my Manuvu Tribe’s Bae Pinadajag; as a Missionary Visual Artist; as a mother, as a wife, and as a servant and soldier of Christ, I am honored and eternally grateful to our Lord for all of these responsibilities. They are blessing and wonderful opportunities.”
Her hands are forever busy, creating, caring and nurturing. Her heart overflows with divine inspiration. Her mind is attuned to the messages from her Curator. That is why all that she does, whether it is commissioned artworks for government agencies and collectors, as well as for religious groups gratis et amore, Kristine raises it all up to God — her way of glorifying the Supreme Being who has been her Savior and strength as she goes through the many peaks and valleys of her life.
Also, Lim is one of the stalwarts of “Bridging Horizons: Naval Cultural Exchange Thru Arts,” a project with a five-year time frame that Major Jose Sixto Dantes III (a.k.a. Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes) as the Navy goodwill ambassador for humanitarian assistance and social welfare; and JO1 Joseph Francia PN(Res), Philippine Navy goodwill ambassador for international and local media relations and GMA Network first vice president and head of international operations, are also part of.
“Given the ongoing reality of the territorial disputes, this Naval Cultural Exchange vows to exemplify the Philippine Navy’s dedication to connecting communities through cultural and artistic exchange. It stands as a beacon of our collective journey to share the rich tapestry of Filipino heritage and the valor of our maritime guardians.”
Another passion-driven project of Lim, her Ati, Ibajaynon and Blaan indigenous roots, drives her to find ways, means and channels for the Indigenous People “to be recognized through their distinct arts, music, dance, poetry and other creative aspects of their identity.”
Being proud of her indigenous roots, is not just lip service for her — she works hard to give them the recognition they deserve, so that they will be proud of their heritage.
Kristine Lim, her art inspired by the Divine, is fueled by passion and love. A true powerful feminine! Brava!