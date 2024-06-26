De Lima verdict proof justice system works — DoJ

The Philippine justice system is efficiently functioning under the presidency of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla said yesterday.

This as the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 206 dismissed the remaining drug-related case against former Senator Leila de Lima.

Remulla said he respects the decision describing it as a “testament of fairness and efficiency” of the country’s criminal justice system under the Marcos administration.

“This court ruling is a proof of the country’s working justice system under the Bagong Pilipinas governance,” he added.

De Lima was arrested in February 2017 and faced multiple charges related to allegations of drug trafficking.

Over the past years, these charges have progressively been dismissed, culminating in the dismissal of the last case yesterday.

Remulla emphasized, “The rule of law and the independence of the judiciary are fundamental principles that underpin democratic governance and the protection of human rights highly prioritized under the Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance.”

The DoJ is committed to upholding justice, ensuring fair trials, and respecting the sovereignty of judicial processes in our democratic nation.

Recognizing the profound impact this legal battle has had on the former senator, her family, and her supporters, Remulla added, “It is our hope that the conclusion of these proceedings will allow healing and the continuation of constructive dialogue on matters of justice and human rights.”

“The DoJ will continue to uphold the principles of the rule of law, human rights and the protection of fundamental freedoms. It will remain committed to strengthening the justice system and upholding democratic values,” the secretary further stressed.